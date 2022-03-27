"I can't exactly go book myself"- Five-time WWE Champion pushing AEW owner Tony Khan to get a return match

AEW broadcaster Paul Wight recently revealed when he intends to lace up his boots again.

Wight last competed on AEW programming on the October 25 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation last year. The 50-year-old veteran defeated Arjun Singh, Cole Karter, and Carlie Bravo in a three-on-one handicap match that night.

Surprisingly, this only marked Wight's third match in the company since his debut, with his biggest outing coming against QT Marshall at All Out 2021.

With the upcoming episode of Dynamite set to take place in his hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, the former WWE Superstar has expressed his desire to wrestle in front of his fans.

Speaking on The Rob Brown Show, the 50-year-old veteran stated that he is in talks with Mr. Khan regarding his potential return to the ring next week:

"I'm really hoping that a lot of fans will come out and experience AEW and see the difference. Myself, I'm talking to Tony Khan. I can't exactly go book myself, but I'm trying real hard to get a match going so I can at least wrestle in my hometown in Columbia. I'm looking forward to competing that night. If not, I'll definitely be there doing Elevation and doing commentary," Paul Wight said.

Although Wight has only made fewer appearances on television, he has maintained an impressive 3-0 winning record thus far.

Could Paul Wight bring his old persona to AEW Dynamite next week?

NS-Games @NSGames622 I was just randomly watching this clip from The Waterboy on YouTube and then found out that there's talks today that Paul Wight is going to bring Captain Insano to AEW. I really want to see that. I was just randomly watching this clip from The Waterboy on YouTube and then found out that there's talks today that Paul Wight is going to bring Captain Insano to AEW. I really want to see that. https://t.co/XTeaQVVzui

Paul Wight is seems to be eyeing the resurrection of his decades-old "Captain Insano" character in All Elite Wrestling. Wight famously portrayed the character in the 1998 film "The Waterboy".

The veteran recently revealed that Tony Khan has secured the rights to that famous persona and asserted that he might bring it back on television soon.

Should Wight be booked to make an appearance on the flagship show next Wednesday, it would make sense for him to embrace Captain Insano's character in front of his home crowd.

