AEW star pays homage to WWE legend Eddie Guerrero on Dynamite return

AEW Dynamite saw the return of Bandido, who paid tribute to WWE legend Eddie Guerrero during his match against Orange Cassidy for the International Championship title.

Bandido, who has not been seen in the ring for three months, returned to Dynamite this week to challenge Cassidy for the coveted title. The two wrestlers put on an electrifying performance, with Bandido paying homage to Eddie Guerrero. He performed the famous "jiggle thing" before executing a frog splash which the WWE Hall of Famer used to do in his matches.

Unfortunately, for Bandido, Cassidy emerged victorious after hitting him with the Orange Punch and a beach break. Despite the loss, Bandido earned the respect of his opponent. His tribute to Eddie Guerrero was a touching moment and a reminder of the impact Guerrero had on the wrestling world.

In another impressive feat, Orange Cassidy became only the second person in AEW history to achieve 20 title defenses after Jade Cargill. This is a testament to his skills as a wrestler and his ability to consistently deliver in the ring.

Overall, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite was a memorable one, with Bandido's tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer and Cassidy's record-breaking title defense adding to the excitement of the show.

