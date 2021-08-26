"They are our greatest rivals"- AEW star comments on The Young Bucks

Lucha Brothers' Penta El Zero Miedo believes the AEW EVPs are the luchadors' greatest rivals.

Speaking through a translator, Penta also went on to add that the AEW World Tag Team Championships mean everything to him and his brother. He also touched upon the history that the Lucha Brothers share with current champions The Young Bucks:

“Matt and Nick Jackson are our greatest rivals, and we have so much history with them in AEW and from the independent world,” Penta said. “We are both brothers, and we all have a passion for wrestling, but there is a difference between us and The Young Bucks. It is not for show. Winning titles means everything to us. We will fight to the death for that championship. Our biggest motivation is that we are indebted to all our fans. This time, we will show them it is different. This time, we are better prepared. We will show why we’re the best tag team in the universe,” said Penta (h/t: Sports Illustrated)

Lucha Brothers faced the Varsity Blondes on AEW Dynamite this week in a bid to qualify for the final of the tag team championship number one contender tournament. Fenix and Penta got the win with an assisted package piledriver to move on to the final against Jurassic Express on AEW Rampage.

After the match, Jurassic Express and the Lucha Brothers collaborated to take out the Young Bucks. If Penta and Fenix win on Rampage, they will get to fight the Bucks inside a steel cage at AEW All Out.

Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers' rivalry started before AEW

the Lucha Brothers defeat the Young Bucks to become the 26th AAA Tag Team Champions. Young Bucks fall on their 2nd defense. — luchablog (@luchablog) June 17, 2019

The Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers have feuded at various points in their careers. They've wrestled in independent promotions but their first high-profile feud was for the AAA Tag Team Championship.

The Young Bucks dethroned the Lucha Brothers at Rey de Reyes before Penta and Fenix reclaimed their titles at Verano de Escándalo. Their last tag team match took place at AEW All Out 2019 in an enthralling ladder match.

one of the best matches I’ve ever seen was All Out 2019, when the Lucha Brothers defeating the Young Bucks for the AAA World Tag Team Championships.



Let’s have that intensity but in a cage. https://t.co/gLkJ0hJXDp — Jay Elder (@thejayelder) August 19, 2021

After non-stop high-flying action for over 20 minutes, the Lucha Brothers won the titles back and since then the two teams have not feuded. The Young Bucks have been tag team champions in AEW for nearly a year, so it might be time for a new team to become the face of AEW's stacked tag team division.

