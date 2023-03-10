AEW star picks MJF as the best promo of 2022 (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Mark Henry has chosen AEW World Champion MJF as the "Promo of the Year" in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

There are not many performers in the wrestling business who could generate the kind of heat MJF does just by his words. 2022, in particular, saw the AEW World Champion participate in a highly-anticipated feud with CM Punk, as part of which the two engaged in several searing promo battles.

His work on the mic has drawn comparisons with some of the greats of the business, like the late Roddy Rowdy Piper and Ric Flair. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mark Henry stated he would have picked CM Punk as the "Promo of the Year" if the events at All Out 2022 hadn't played a spoilsport.

The former WWE World Champion explained that The Salt of the Earth had the ability to have the crowd in the palm of his hands when he held a mic.

"I would have probably picked CM Punk if he was able to finish out the year if they didn't have the strife that they had. But when it comes to theatre, art, and performance, the guy that gave the most promos was MJF. MJF kept fans at the tip of his sword every time he spoke and I would have to say, he was not only the best promo, but he was also probably the best bad guy in pro wrestling," said Mark Henry (2:22 - 3:05)

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long also picked AEW World Champion MJF as the best promo of 2022

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Teddy Long also picked MJF as his "Promo of the Year." Though Long felt both Sami Zayn and the AEW star were deserving of the accolade, he chose the latter, saying he was "believable." The former WWE manager feels this trait could help MJF sell loads of tickets.

"Really a big toss-up there, but I would have to go with MJF and probably Sami Zayn. The reason why MJF is because he's a guy who makes you believe, and that's how you sell tickets, and that's how you draw money. You make people believe. And MJF, he's great on the mic, you know. To me, he would have to be the guy along with Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn is just breaking in, but he's moving really fast. But MJF would really have to be the guy for me," said Teddy Long.

MJF recently defended his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a grueling 60-minute Iron Man Match at Revolution 2023.

