"He's one of my ultimate mentors" - Rising AEW star praises Chris Jericho for guidance in the industry

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. revealed that Chris Jericho is his ultimate guide and mentor in the wrestling business.

Pillman is a second-generation superstar who started appearing in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019. As far as Y2J is concerned, he was the inaugural AEW Champion and is one of the few active wrestlers of his era. Despite having already spent over 30 years as a wrestler, the former WWE world champion has no intentions of quitting.

While appearing on Couch Conversations, Pillman professed that Y2J might have met his father Billy Pillman once.

"Chris Jericho never even — maybe met my dad one time. He's one of my ultimate mentors and sort of guides in this business. So Chris, being a great help and in the Hart family, I mean, they've been nothing but good to me ever since I started wrestling." (h/t - Fightful)

Billy Pillman Jr. says that he has trained with Natalya and Tyson Kidd

In his interview, the 28-year-old stated that many superstars wanted to help him due to the good reputation his father had.

He went on to highlight that he has trained with Natalya and Tyson Kidd from the Hart family and also met Bret.

"Natalya, and TJ. I've gone and trained with them a few times. I've been back up to Calgary to see Bret. So they've all really like — especially the Calgary people in Canada. People in Canada love my dad. He lived there for quite a while. I think he lived there for several years. You know, he was playing football and then he got into the Calgary Stampede Wrestling and all that, so there's a good amount of family out there. I'm basically a part of the big wrestling family if you think about it” (h/t - Fightful)

Billy is currently part of the AEW tag team named the Varsity Blonds along with Griff Garrison.

