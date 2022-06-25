AEW star predicts Hangman Page will win the IWGP World Championship at Forbidden Door (Exclusive)

With AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door just days away, Thunder Rosa gave her prediction for the massive 4-way match for the IWGP World Championship.

Much to Adam Cole's surprise, Jay White recently revealed his decision not to give a title shot only to his former Bullet Club partner. Instead, a four-way match was finalized, where Hangman Adam Page and Kazuchika Okada would have an equal chance as well.

Speaking about the upcoming Forbidden Door match, the AEW Women's World Champion revealed her thoughts on who could walk away with the title. Agreeing with Bill Apter in an interview with Sportskeeda, Thunder Rosa stated that she was rooting for Hangman Adam Page.

"I second that... I am rooting for him [Hangman Page]." [17:55 - 18:07]

While all four wrestlers in the match are formidable in their own right, only one of them will get their hands on the IWGP World Championship. Fans will have to tune in to the pay-per-view to see who comes out on top in the highly anticipated battle.

Hangman Adam Page was recently rescued by his future opponent for Forbidden Door

While Jay White and Adam Cole being friends may provide them with an unfair advantage at the upcoming 4-way match, Hangman Page may have found an ally as well.

In the latest edition of Dynamite, Page was outnumbered when the Bullet Club leader and Panama City Playboy attacked him two-on-one. However, Kazuchika Okada made a resounding entry and ran to the aide of the former AEW World Champion.

Even if Hangman and Okada do not work together, the Rainmaker is expected to target Switchblade more than others due to their past rivalry. As of now, it remains to be seen whether an NJPW star will hold the IWGP title, or whether it will be snatched by an All Elite star.

