AEW star promises to retire Christian Cage

AEW star Matt Hardy has promised to retire Christian Cage if he doesn't accept his offer in the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Christian Cage has been involved in an extremely personal feud with Matt Hardy for weeks now. The rivalry between the two men started at Double or Nothing last month.

Cage eliminated Hardy from Casino Battle Royale in the closing moments of the match. Upon feeling betrayed by his former WWE colleague, Matt Hardy has since assaulted Christian Cage on every possible occasion. Things escalated last week when Hardy offered a vast sum of money to Cage and asked him to step away from the business.

It doesn't look like things are ever going to end between @MATTHARDYBRAND and @Christian4Peeps anytime soon.



In the latest episode of Being The Elite, Matt Hardy sent a bold warning to Christian Cage. He stated that if Christian Cage doesn't accept his offer, he's going to retire him:

"Christian Cage on Dynamite this week, I'm going to give you this check. I'm going to fund your retirement. Because I'm a kind, benevolent human being. I've known you for a long time since 1998. You were gone seven years with career-threatening ending injuries. But you made a miraculous comeback, you really did you came to AEW. But once again, you had to get in my business. And that's why I have to keep dropping you on your house, so I hold on Dynamite last week. He took my offer to heart. I hope you cashed that check and retire. Go home for good because if you do not, I am going to send you home for good. Smarten up, take the money, go home", said Matt Hardy.

Will Christian Cage accept Matt Hardy's offer this week on AEW Dynamite?

In all likelihood, Christian Cage won't be accepting Matt Hardy's offer. Instead, he could challenge him to a singles match soon. For weeks Matt Hardy has been getting the upper hand over Captain Charisma, but that could change on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Fans can even expect a brawl between the two men on Saturday night. With both men well past their prime, this may not be their greatest match. However, their promo work and storytelling has built a lot of hype for this feud.

Do you like the idea of having Christian Cage vs Matt Hardy in AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

