A 28-year-old AEW star has provided an update on the injury. The star in question is Bandido.

On the June 14, 2023 edition of Rampage, Bandido faced Konosuke Takeshita in a losing effort. Following the match, it was revealed that the 28-year-old star had suffered a wrist injury during the match.

Recently, Bandido took to Twitter and revealed that despite undergoing surgery, the wrist hasn't yet healed.

"Hello everyone!! I’m not fine! My wrist still bad and I thought this was the last part of my recovery! I have three options to fix my wrist, two of them need surgery again. the other way is with physiotherapy but we need to wait and see how the wrist responds," Bandido shared.

The latter went on to apologize to his fans who are supporting him during his bad times.

AEW star Bandido talks about joining WWE in the future

Recently, the former Ring of Honor Champion has been the night's highlight every time he wrestled.

While speaking with SO CATCH by Hal 2, Bandido spoke about signing with WWE whenever the time is right.

"At some point, I’d like to go to WWE. Not in this moment, but I hope after, later. I was in WWE. They invited me to the Performance Center. They gave me a Camaro for all my week to drive. That was amazing. I made good amigos. Chris Hero, I saw him in the Performance Center and now he’s really, really good friend. I love you, amigo… He’s very nice, he’s very nice," said Bandido.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of this rising AEW star.

When do you think Bandido will make his comeback? Let us know in the comments section below.

