Popular AEW star expresses interest in jumping ship to WWE someday

WWE and AEW are two of the biggest companies in the world of professional wrestling. Despite currently working for Tony Khan, a member of his roster would one day like to jump ship to the Stamford-based promotion.

The star in question is Bandido. The former ROH World Champion has produced some memorable performances in All Elite Wrestling during his short time with the company. His aerial offense and incredible feats of strength have made him a popular performer among the audience.

Bandido hasn't had many matches in All Elite Wrestling, especially as of late, due to visa issues. But when he's been given big tests in the form of Bryan Danielson and Rush, he has always delivered.

But will Bandido stay in AEW forever? Perhaps not, as the luchador told the story of when he was invited to the WWE Performance Center to SO CATCH by Hal 2. The star also admitted he would like to wrestle for the Stamford-based company at some point.

"At some point, I’d like to go to WWE. Not in this moment, but I hope after, later. I was in WWE. They invited me to the Performance Center. They gave me a Camaro for all my week to drive. That was amazing. I made good amigos. Chris Hero, I saw him in the Performance Center and now he’s really, really good friend. I love you, amigo (…) He’s very nice, he’s very nice." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Bandido's friend Chris Hero is better known to the WWE Universe as Kassius Ohno. He last performed in NXT UK in March 2020.

Bandido has fond memories of his AEW debut against Chris Jericho

The performance that landed Bandido a job in AEW came on Dynamite's September 28, 2022 edition. During the show, he finally got the chance to regain the ROH World Championship after losing it earlier in the year.

Bandido was tasked with being Chris Jericho's first test as ROH World Champion, and while he didn't leave with the title, he left a lasting impression on everyone who watched. The luchador spoke highly of the match, even stating that Jericho broke his "mouth" through the power of his kicks.

"I have bruises so he [Chris Jericho] broke my mouth and he kick very strong, my nose and I think that is a very important and fantastic night for me. AEW is like a dream to me, to my life. When I took a match against Chris Jericho, that was fantastic. Fantastic match, fantastic night, everything was amazing. I really, really enjoy." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Jericho eventually lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at the Final Battle event in December 2022. But as a former champion, this could be a good time for Bandido to get himself back in the title picture.

Do you think Bandido will become a champion in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

