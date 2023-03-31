AEW President Tony Khan teases former world champion's return after 2 months

AEW President Tony Khan already has one of the most talented rosters in the world at his disposal, but in the next few weeks he could be welcoming a former world champion back into the fold.

The former world champion in question is Bandido, who has been noticeably absent from AEW programming since his stellar match against Bryan Danielson on the January 18, 2023, edition of Dynamite.

Bandido has been keeping himself busy by competing in Mexico for AAA, Australia for MCW, as well as the independent circuit in the United States for companies like GCW.

GameChangerWrestling @GCWrestling_



Just Signed:



BANDIDO

vs

GRINGO LOCO



Plus:

Homicide

Alex Shelley

Matt Cardona

KUSHIDA makes his GCW Debut

+more



Get Tix:

GCWEYE.EVENTBRITE.COM



Watch LIVE on



Eye for an Eye

Fri 3/17 - 8PM

Melrose Ballroom NYC *NEW YORK CITY UPDATE*Just Signed:BANDIDOvsGRINGO LOCOPlus:HomicideAlex ShelleyMatt CardonaKUSHIDA makes his GCW Debut+moreGet Tix:Watch LIVE on @FiteTV +!Eye for an EyeFri 3/17 - 8PMMelrose Ballroom NYC *NEW YORK CITY UPDATE*Just Signed:BANDIDOvsGRINGO LOCOPlus:HomicideAlex ShelleyMatt CardonaKUSHIDA makes his GCW Debut+moreGet Tix:GCWEYE.EVENTBRITE.COMWatch LIVE on @FiteTV+!Eye for an EyeFri 3/17 - 8PMMelrose Ballroom NYC https://t.co/EKbbtIUQxz

But where has Bandido been? During a media call to promote ROH Supercard of Honor, Tony Khan revealed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion is one of many performers who have been dealing with visa issues.

“Bandido is a great example of an international wrestler that I’ve seen in Ring of Honor and was on All In and is a tremendous talent. He signed with ROH when we started AEW. On ROH, he was the lineal champion. I really like working with him and he’s one of a number of international wrestlers who I really like who have had to renew their visas." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Khan elaborated by saying that due to the number of international stars he brings in, visa issues are nothing new, but is excited to welcome Bandido back onto both AEW and ROH television.

“It’s nothing nefarious, it’s a process that, when you use international talent, for a company that does the bulk of its business domestically, then you’re going to see visa renewals and you deal with it whether it’s in AEW or English football. I was very excited to get Bandido’s stuff all settled and he’s been a great example of somebody that has a chance to excel in both promotions and internationally.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Tony Khan will make a big announcement this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

2023 has already been a very exciting year for AEW as they not only announced the debut of their new show, AEW: All Access, but that the second annual Forbidden Door event will be taking place in Canada.

However, the big announcements don't seem to be drying up anytime soon as Tony Khan also revealed during the media call that he will be making a big announcement on the April 5 edition of AEW Dynamite.

🔥Phoenix🔥 @AmyNemmity #SupercardOfHonor, Tony Khan reiterates that there will be a big announcement on next week's episode of #AEW Dynamite, is very excited about #ROH #AEW TV, and to stay tuned to next week's show after tomorrow's great PPV. Tony Khan reiterates that there will be a big announcement on next week's episode of #AEWDynamite, is very excited about #ROH #SupercardOfHonor, #AEW TV, and to stay tuned to next week's show after tomorrow's great PPV.

Things like AEW's UK debut and the return of Forbidden Door have already been revealed in 2023, leaving some fans scratching their heads as to what the announcement could be. The only way to find out will be to tune into Dynamite this week!

What do you think Tony Khan's announcement will be? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes