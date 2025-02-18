AEW star provides update after shocking real-life robbery

An AEW star has provided an update after a shocking real-life robbery. This is something that shocked the fans around the wrestling world.

Lance Archer is known as an unstoppable heel in AEW. He strikes fear into the hearts of all his opponents and dominates them inside the ring, unlike any wrestler in the company.

However, despite his on-screen persona, he was taken aback a week ago when he reported to his fans that his SUV had been stolen from a car park. He also asked his fans who lived in Dallas, Texas, to report to the cops if they came across his car.

Much to his disappointment, he has now taken to X/Twitter to update his fans, and it is not a happy one. He realized that he might not find his car and that it was now destroyed. He wrote:

“THIEVES SUCK DONKEYS! Unfortunately no update on my truck. It’s gone. Prob chopped and blocked by now. I’m blessed and will be fine. God has been good to me! But this 💩 ain’t cool!”

AEW star Lance Archer reveals how Kurt Angle helped him move to WWE

Lance Archer has been an integral part of AEW since 2020 and has held his own since then. However, he was part of WWE from 2009 to 2010.

On a recent episode of his Hawk’s Nest podcast, Archer revealed that Kurt Angle was instrumental in his move to the WWE.

“Kurt Angle sent an email, like I said, Dusty [Rhodes] was a supporter of mine, the late Andrew [Martin] or ‘Test’ — he reached out to Johnny Ace at the time and said ‘Hey, you should give this kid a chance. So I had several people — those people included — who reached out for me on my behalf.”

After leaving WWE, Archer worked in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Global Force Wrestling before joining All Elite Wrestling.

