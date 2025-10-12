AEW star provides an update after suffering a major injury; reveals Tony Khan’s heartfelt gesture

A top AEW star is currently out of action due to an injury. He revealed a heartfelt gesture by Tony Khan after his injury.Kota Ibushi is one of the best wrestling stars to come from Japan. After a successful run in New Japan Pro Wrestling, he joined AEW, where he has been involved in some major storylines with Kenny Omega. On the 8th October taping of AEW Collision, Kota Ibushi faced Josh Alexander. During the match, he suffered a serious leg injury. It was later reported that the Japanese star broke his femur during the bout and would be out of action for a considerable amount of time.Kota Ibushi has now revealed on social media that he underwent successful surgery for his broken femur. He also revealed that Tony Khan sent him a bouquet of flowers and a card, which made him cry.Tony Khan issued a statement on Kota Ibushi's injuryKota Ibushi is one of the most beloved stars in the world of professional wrestling. He is adored by fans around the world for his in-ring style of wrestling. Therefore, after news of his injury broke out, fans have been disappointed that the Golden Star will have to take time off from the ring to recover from this injury.Even Tony Khan took to social media to issue a statement regarding Kota Ibushi's injury. He also wished the Japanese star the best as he recovers.&quot;We are all very grateful for The Golden Star @ibushi_kota In my opinion, he’s one of the greatest wrestlers that I’ve ever seen. He is adored by the AEW locker room + fans worldwide. We wish him the best as he recovers from the leg injury he suffered on #AEWCollision tonight!&quot; Khan stated.Check out his tweet here:Tony Khan @TonyKhanLINKWe are all very grateful for The Golden Star @ibushi_kota. In my opinion, he’s one of the greatest wrestlers that I’ve ever seen. He is adored by the AEW locker room + fans worldwide. We wish him the best as he recovers from the leg injury he suffered on #AEWCollision tonight!It will be interesting to see when Kota Ibushi will fully recover from his injury.