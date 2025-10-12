  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW star provides an update after suffering a major injury; reveals Tony Khan’s heartfelt gesture

AEW star provides an update after suffering a major injury; reveals Tony Khan’s heartfelt gesture

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 12, 2025 16:12 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

A top AEW star is currently out of action due to an injury. He revealed a heartfelt gesture by Tony Khan after his injury.

Ad

Kota Ibushi is one of the best wrestling stars to come from Japan. After a successful run in New Japan Pro Wrestling, he joined AEW, where he has been involved in some major storylines with Kenny Omega. On the 8th October taping of AEW Collision, Kota Ibushi faced Josh Alexander. During the match, he suffered a serious leg injury. It was later reported that the Japanese star broke his femur during the bout and would be out of action for a considerable amount of time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kota Ibushi has now revealed on social media that he underwent successful surgery for his broken femur. He also revealed that Tony Khan sent him a bouquet of flowers and a card, which made him cry.

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Tony Khan issued a statement on Kota Ibushi's injury

Kota Ibushi is one of the most beloved stars in the world of professional wrestling. He is adored by fans around the world for his in-ring style of wrestling. Therefore, after news of his injury broke out, fans have been disappointed that the Golden Star will have to take time off from the ring to recover from this injury.

Ad

Even Tony Khan took to social media to issue a statement regarding Kota Ibushi's injury. He also wished the Japanese star the best as he recovers.

"We are all very grateful for The Golden Star @ibushi_kota In my opinion, he’s one of the greatest wrestlers that I’ve ever seen. He is adored by the AEW locker room + fans worldwide. We wish him the best as he recovers from the leg injury he suffered on #AEWCollision tonight!" Khan stated.
Ad

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see when Kota Ibushi will fully recover from his injury.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications