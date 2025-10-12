  • home icon
  Tony Khan issues an official statement after AEW star suffers serious injury on Collision

Tony Khan issues an official statement after AEW star suffers serious injury on Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 12, 2025 01:45 GMT
Tony Khan AEW
Tony Khan's statement on an AEW star's injury (Source-AEW on YT)

The AEW President, Tony Khan issued a statement following a popular AEW star's injury on the latest Collision episode. Tony also admired the star, as noted in his statement on social media.

The AEW star, Kota Ibushi sustained a leg injury during his match on Collision. Isbushi squared off against Josh Alexander in the opening match of the show. While the back-and-forth encounter was going great, it got interrupted due to Ibushi getting hurt. The match ended with Kota being counted out, as Alexander won.

Ibushi also got attacked by a returning Mark Davis after the match, before Kenny Omega came for the save. After what happened on Collision, Tony Khan took to X to confirm that Ibushi suffered a leg injury during his match. Tony highly praised The Golden Star as one of the greatest wrestlers and wished him for his recovery:

"We are all very grateful for The Golden Star @ibushi_kota In my opinion, he’s one of the greatest wrestlers that I’ve ever seen. He is adored by the AEW locker room + fans worldwide. We wish him the best as he recovers from the leg injury he suffered on #AEWCollision tonight!" Khan stated.
Tony Khan recently confirmed another AEW star's injury

During an episode of Collision last month, the popular AEW star, Hologram got attacked backstage by the TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher. It was later revealed that the masked star sustained an injury before Tony Khan revealed on X that Hologram will likely be out of action for the rest of 2025 due to injury:

"Get well soon, @AEWHologram! After an unprovoked attack backstage at #AEWCollision tonight by TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Hologram has significant injuries. We’re all cheering for Hologram + wishing him the best in his recovery. Sadly, Hologram likely is out the rest of 2025," Tony wrote.

Only time will tell when fans will get to see Hologram back in action.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

