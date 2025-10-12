BREAKING: 6ft 4in star finally returns on AEW Collision; gets into a brawl with Kenny Omega

An AEW star made his return after several months of absence and had a brawl with Kenny Omega as well. The aforementioned events took place after the opening match on Collision.The 6ft 4in Don Callis Family member, Mark Davis made his TV return after over six months. His last match took place on an episode of Dynamite in March, where he was defeated by Powerhouse Hobbs. The latest episode of Collision opened with a match between Josh Alexander and Kota Ibushi.Ibushi seemingly sustained an injury, as he lost due to being counted out. To add an insult to injury, Mark Davis showed up at the ringside and launched an attack on Ibushi. Nevertheless, Kenny Omega showed up just in time to save his friend and got into a brawl with Davis. The Cleaner also took out Josh Alexander in the ring.Omega has been feuding with the Don Callis Family for months, and it seems to continue after what happened on Collision.Top Champion believes AEW doesn't need Kenny Omega anymoreA few weeks ago, on Dynamite, the TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher put Kenny Omega on a stretcher by dropping him on a table. Speaking with WMUL Radio recently, Fletcher called out Omega and also claimed that AEW doesn't need The Cleaner anymore:&quot; I think that is a man, who I recently dropped on his head through a table, who is someone I've already mentioned as one of my inspirations, that I would like to think is going to come back looking for me when he is healthy again. So Kenny Omega, I am waiting for you, and you can do your best to take this championship from me, but it will not happen. I will put you on the shelf for good because AEW doesn't need you anymore, it needs The Protostar.&quot;Interestingly, Omega hasn't gone after Kyle Fletcher and the TNT title upon his recent return and is feuding with other Don Callis Family members instead. It remains to be seen what's next in the story.