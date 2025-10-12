  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Kenny Omega
  BREAKING: 6ft 4in star finally returns on AEW Collision; gets into a brawl with Kenny Omega

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 12, 2025 01:21 GMT
Kenny Omega's brawl with returning AEW star (Source-AEW on X)

An AEW star made his return after several months of absence and had a brawl with Kenny Omega as well. The aforementioned events took place after the opening match on Collision.

The 6ft 4in Don Callis Family member, Mark Davis made his TV return after over six months. His last match took place on an episode of Dynamite in March, where he was defeated by Powerhouse Hobbs. The latest episode of Collision opened with a match between Josh Alexander and Kota Ibushi.

Ibushi seemingly sustained an injury, as he lost due to being counted out. To add an insult to injury, Mark Davis showed up at the ringside and launched an attack on Ibushi. Nevertheless, Kenny Omega showed up just in time to save his friend and got into a brawl with Davis. The Cleaner also took out Josh Alexander in the ring.

Omega has been feuding with the Don Callis Family for months, and it seems to continue after what happened on Collision.

Top Champion believes AEW doesn't need Kenny Omega anymore

A few weeks ago, on Dynamite, the TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher put Kenny Omega on a stretcher by dropping him on a table. Speaking with WMUL Radio recently, Fletcher called out Omega and also claimed that AEW doesn't need The Cleaner anymore:

" I think that is a man, who I recently dropped on his head through a table, who is someone I've already mentioned as one of my inspirations, that I would like to think is going to come back looking for me when he is healthy again. So Kenny Omega, I am waiting for you, and you can do your best to take this championship from me, but it will not happen. I will put you on the shelf for good because AEW doesn't need you anymore, it needs The Protostar."

Interestingly, Omega hasn't gone after Kyle Fletcher and the TNT title upon his recent return and is feuding with other Don Callis Family members instead. It remains to be seen what's next in the story.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

