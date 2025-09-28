Current champion says AEW does not need Kenny Omega anymore; vows to end his career

A current AEW champion has made a bold claim, stating that the promotion does not need Kenny Omega. The star even promised to put him on the shelf for good.
Kenny Omega was last seen on All Elite Wrestling programming on the September 3 edition of Dynamite. The Best Bout machine had to be stretchered out of the arena on that night, thanks to being brainbustered through a table by said champion, Kyle Fletcher. However, the former AEW World Champion will make his return to the promotion next week on the sixth anniversary of Dynamite. Meanwhile, the reigning TNT Champion, who will defend his TNT title against Orange Cassidy on the show, recently made a bold claim about Omega and vowed to end his career.
The Protostar was being interviewed on WMUL Radio when he was asked who his dream opponent would be for his TNT title, and in response, the Aussie star said:
" I think that is a man, who I recently dropped on his head through a table, who is someone I've already mentioned as one of my inspirations, that I would like to think is going to come back looking for me when he is healthy again. So Kenny Omega, I am waiting for you, and you can do your best to take this championship from me, but it will not happen. I will put you on the shelf for good because AEW doesn't need you anymore, it needs the Protostar."
Check out Fletcher's comments in the video below:
Please credit WMUL Radio and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you take quotes from this article.
Kenny Omega breaks silence after being confirmed for AEW Dynamite next week
Next week marks the sixth anniversary of Dynamite, and on the show, Kenny Omega will team up with AEW Tag Team Champions Brody King to face the Don Callis family's Josh Alexander and the Young Bucks. The Cleaner's return was revealed on Collision last night by Brody King.
Earlier today, The Best Bout Machine took to X to share pictures of his time at the 2025 Tokyo Game Show. He also promoted the six-man tag next week.
"Thank you to Square Enix for all of the care and love during Tokyo Game Show! See you all on Wednesday for the six year anniversary of Dynamite," wrote Kenny.
It will be interesting to see if Omega will walk away with the victory on Dynamite upon his return.