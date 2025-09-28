Current champion says AEW does not need Kenny Omega anymore; vows to end his career

A current AEW champion has made a bold claim, stating that the promotion does not need Kenny Omega. The star even promised to put him on the shelf for good.

Ad

Kenny Omega was last seen on All Elite Wrestling programming on the September 3 edition of Dynamite. The Best Bout machine had to be stretchered out of the arena on that night, thanks to being brainbustered through a table by said champion, Kyle Fletcher. However, the former AEW World Champion will make his return to the promotion next week on the sixth anniversary of Dynamite. Meanwhile, the reigning TNT Champion, who will defend his TNT title against Orange Cassidy on the show, recently made a bold claim about Omega and vowed to end his career.

Ad

Trending

The Protostar was being interviewed on WMUL Radio when he was asked who his dream opponent would be for his TNT title, and in response, the Aussie star said:

" I think that is a man, who I recently dropped on his head through a table, who is someone I've already mentioned as one of my inspirations, that I would like to think is going to come back looking for me when he is healthy again. So Kenny Omega, I am waiting for you, and you can do your best to take this championship from me, but it will not happen. I will put you on the shelf for good because AEW doesn't need you anymore, it needs the Protostar."

Ad

Check out Fletcher's comments in the video below:

Ad

Please credit WMUL Radio and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you take quotes from this article.

Kenny Omega breaks silence after being confirmed for AEW Dynamite next week

Next week marks the sixth anniversary of Dynamite, and on the show, Kenny Omega will team up with AEW Tag Team Champions Brody King to face the Don Callis family's Josh Alexander and the Young Bucks. The Cleaner's return was revealed on Collision last night by Brody King.

Ad

Earlier today, The Best Bout Machine took to X to share pictures of his time at the 2025 Tokyo Game Show. He also promoted the six-man tag next week.

"Thank you to Square Enix for all of the care and love during Tokyo Game Show! See you all on Wednesday for the six year anniversary of Dynamite," wrote Kenny.

It will be interesting to see if Omega will walk away with the victory on Dynamite upon his return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More