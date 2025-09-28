Kenny Omega breaks silence after his immediate AEW future gets confirmed

Kenny Omega is set to make his AEW television return on next week's monumental show. Days ahead of his comeback, The Cleaner has broken his silence to address the subject on social media.

Ad

Kenny Omega was last seen in action on the September 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he reunited with his former tag partner Adam Page and teamed with JetSpeed to unsuccessfully take on The Young Bucks and the Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher. After the match, The Best Bout Machine suffered a brutal ambush at the hands of The Protostar, who planted Kenny with a brainbuster through a table at ringside.

Ad

Trending

As a result of the attack, Omega had to be carried away on a stretcher, and has been missing from the company's programming since. On the latest edition of Saturday Night Collision, Brody King revealed that the former World Champion will team with him and Bandido to take on the Callis Family's Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks next week on the Six-Year Anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite. Omega has now taken to X/Twitter, sharing pictures from his time at the 2025 Tokyo Game Show, and hyping up his imminent bout scheduled for this coming Wednesday.

Ad

"Thank you to Square Enix for all of the care and love during Tokyo Game Show! See you all on Wednesday for the six year anniversary of Dynamite." - wrote Kenny.

Check out Kenny Omega's tweet HERE.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX Thank you to Square Enix for all of the care and love during Tokyo Game Show! See you all on Wednesday for the six year anniversary of Dynamite.

Ad

It remains to be seen what kind of shape Omega will be in for his in-ring comeback.

Bryan Danielson reflects on his AEW match with Kenny Omega

In what was unquestionably one of the biggest dream matches in all of pro-wrestling, Bryan Danielson wrestled Kenny Omega one-on-one at Dynamite : Grand Slam 2021, shortly after making his AEW debut at that year's All Out pay-per-view. The American Dragon, who has now transitioned to the company's broadcast team, recently reflected on the match during an interview with Z100 New York. Danielson recalled standing across the ring from Omega at the start of the bout, stating:

Ad

"I don't rank things as far as what was the best crowd reaction or whatever, but it's a moment I'll never forget. I just remember looking across the ring at Kenny and the crowd reaction and thinking, what did I do to deserve this life? This is awesome, this is so cool. I was really, really excited for the match, and for the crowd to be as excited about the match as I was internally was just really cool."

Ad

Danielson vs Omega at Grand Slam 2021 unfortunately ended in a time-limit draw, and the two stars have not locked up in a singles matchup since.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More