  • AEW
  Former AEW World Champion's blockbuster return announced

Former AEW World Champion's blockbuster return announced

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 28, 2025 00:44 GMT
The AEW World Championship is the promotion
The AEW World Championship is the promotion's top prize [Photo: AEW Official Website]

A blockbuster announcement was made tonight as a popular former AEW World Champion is set to return to the company. He will be in action next week on Dynamite.

Kenny Omega is considered one of the promotion's greatest stars, and he had a memorable AEW World Title run a few years ago. However, lately, he hasn't been in his best condition as he is coming off dealing with life-threatening health issues. It doesn't help that some of his rivals on the roster have taken advantage of this and are intentionally going after his affected body parts.

Earlier this month, he was taken out by Kyle Fletcher with a Brainbuster through a table. He took some time off for scheduled health checks and recovery, and his in-ring return has finally been announced.

Moments ago on AEW Collision, Brody King was shown backstage, calling out the Don Callis Family and The Young Bucks and reminding them that what goes around comes around. He mentioned how he and Bandido were going to get retribution alongside Kenny Omega himself. This trios match is scheduled for next week and will feature Omega and Brodido taking on Josh Alexander and The Bucks.

This will be The Best Bout Machine's first AEW match since September 3, the same night he was brutally taken out by Kyle Fletcher. This has not been a long absence by Omega, but given his current condition, he needs all the time he can get to recover after a grueling contest.

It remains to be seen how his condition will be heading into the match, as he may be back to his dangerous self. His opponents could be in for a ride. Omega has a bone to pick with several members of The Don Callis Family, including Kazuchika Okada, and now that he is back, he might go after every member of the group.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
