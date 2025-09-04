  • home icon
  Heartbreaking Update on Kenny Omega's Future Ahead of AEW All Out 2025 - Reports

Heartbreaking Update on Kenny Omega's Future Ahead of AEW All Out 2025 - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 04, 2025 18:31 GMT
Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Kenny Omega has been a regular feature on AEW TV in recent months. However, new details have come to light regarding his future.

Kenny Omega returned to the ring earlier this year. Since returning, he has been a constant feature on TV and has already competed in some tough matches. This week on Dynamite, he teamed with JetSpeed and Hangman Page to face the team of The Don Callis Family and The Young Bucks. Although the heels won the match, they assaulted Omega afterward. Kyle Fletcher hit a brainbuster on Omega off the apron and through a table. Following this assault, The Cleaner was stretchered out of the arena. It looks like this was done to write him off TV.

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, Omega is not planned for AEW All Out, even though the event is taking place in Canada. It is also reported that this was the plan for a while. Sources within AEW have confirmed that the angle to write Omega off TV was due to him having planned time off going back months. The former World Champion has reportedly planned a trip to Japan. It is also reported that The Cleaner had been wrestling through some pain for a long time.

Kyle Fletcher Sent a Message After Hospitalizing Kenny Omega

Kyle Fletcher has been one of the best heels in AEW in recent months. His heel work has been good, even during his feud against Will Ospreay. Under The Don Callis Family, Fletcher is doing some of his best work. His performance this week on Dynamite proves it.

After brutalizing Kenny Omega following their match, The Protostar took to social media to say that AEW belongs to him now.

"No more waiting @AEW belongs to me now," Fletcher said.

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if this will also kickstart a feud between Kenny Omega and Kyle Fletcher when the former returns.

