Bryan Danielson opens about his dream match with Kenny Omega in AEW: "It's a moment I will never forget"

Bryan Danielson retired from professional wrestling last year after an illustrious career in WWE and AEW. While he had several incredible matches throughout his career, one match stands out the most. That is a singles showdown with Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 22, 2021. Recently, The American Dragon talked about his iconic match with Omega.

Danielson and Omega faced each other only once in All Elite Wrestling. It was a showdown that lived up to the expectations of the fans. However, it ended due to the time limit expiring. Besides, it showcased the wrestling style of both the legends who were working in their prime at that time. Even to this date, it is one of the most epic matches in AEW history.

Speaking on Z100 New York, Bryan Danielson called it an unforgettable moment for him as he was in disbelief with the loud reaction of the fans. The former AEW World Champion added that he had always looked forward to a singles match with Kenny Omega. Therefore, it was already a big moment for him, but the fans' support made it even more historic.

"I don't rank things as far as what was the best crowd reaction or whatever, but it's a moment I'll never forget. I just remember looking across the ring at Kenny and the crowd reaction and thinking, what did I do to deserve this life? This is awesome, this is so cool. I was really, really excited for the match, and for the crowd to be as excited about the match as I was internally was just really cool."

Check out the full interview below:

Bryan Danielson talks about the possibility of teaming up with Brie Bella again

Bryan Danielson and Brie Bella are a beloved couple in the world of professional wrestling. They have often shared the ring in WWE and also in AEW, but they have also teamed up as a tag team for a match in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, Bryan was asked if there is a possibility of teaming up with Bella again.

Speaking UNSCRIPTED by Josh Mansour, Bryan Danielson said that there is a world where it can truly happen. However, he added that if he and Brie team up again, it would only be for their kids.

“Maybe. There is a world where that can happen. If we did it, it wouldn’t be a full-time run or anything like that. I think it would be something to where it’s so our kids can see it. Our kids would really enjoy it. There is a world where Brie and I would do a tag team match together so our kids can see it." he said [H/T: Fightful]

The former AEW World Champion believes that his children would enjoy seeing their parents wrestle as a team. Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson's most noteworthy mixed tag team match was against The Miz and Maryse in 2018.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Z100 New York and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

