  BREAKING: AEW star seriously injured; pulled from title match

BREAKING: AEW star seriously injured; pulled from title match

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 28, 2025 01:34 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]

A major AEW star is reportedly dealing with a serious injury, as announced moments ago on Collision. It seems that this will have an impact on one of their scheduled blockbuster title matches.

Hologram was set for action against TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher in a title vs. streak match next week, during Dynamite's 6th Anniversary Show. However, to begin tonight's show, the luchador was taken out by The Protostar during the opening segments.

It seems like this may have long-lasting impacts, as Tony Schiavone on the commentary desk revealed that Hologram is seriously injured and may be out of AEW for a long time. He also mentioned that his scheduled match with Fletcher has been cancelled.

also-read-trending Trending

The luchador is on a 34-match win streak, but he has yet to compete in a major title match. This would have been the perfect opportunity to prove that he is worthy of his win-loss record, as he would be put to the test by one of the promotion's biggest stars.

There has yet to be any information regarding the details of his injury or when he sustained this. He was in action a few days ago on Dynamite, as the Conglomeration took on the Don Callis Family in trios action. In this very match, Orange Cassidy made his long-awaited return to the company.

It is unclear whether Hologram's injury is genuine or only for a storyline. However, the attack on him that took place early in AEW Collision tonight may be an indication that he needs to be written off from TV. Fans should stay tuned for official reports regarding his condition.

Now Kyle Fletcher has yet to have an opponent next week, following an impressive title defense against Komander. It remains to be seen if there will be a replacement for Hologram.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
