Tony Khan confirms AEW star is out of action until the end of 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 28, 2025 03:59 GMT
Tony Khan AEW
Tony Khan is the head booker of AEW (Image source: AEW on YouTube)

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that a popular star is likely to be out of action for the rest of 2025. The star suffered an unfortunate injury during the most recent episode of Collision.

All Elite Wrestling star Hologram will be out of action until the end of this year. During the start of the latest edition of Collision, several members of the roster were addressing fans through a backstage segment. Hologram also appeared alongside Komander and Alex Abrahantes, but he was interrupted by a mysterious clone.

After the interruption, Kyle Fletcher brutally attacked Hologram. Fletcher was slated to defend his TNT Championship against the masked star on Dynamite this Wednesday. However, it was announced that Hologram will not be facing Kyle because he suffered an injury during the backstage attack.

Tony Khan took to X to address the unprovoked backstage attack on Hologram during the latest episode of Collision. Khan also revealed that the popular masked star will likely be out of action until the end of 2025:

"Get well soon, @AEWHologram! After an unprovoked attack backstage at #AEWCollision tonight by TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Hologram has significant injuries. We’re all cheering for Hologram + wishing him the best in his recovery. Sadly, Hologram likely is out the rest of 2025," Tony disclosed.
Tony Khan announced a former AEW World Champion's return

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has not been on TV for the past few weeks after being brutally attacked on an episode of Dynamite by Kyle Fletcher. He also missed the All Out 2025 pay-per-view after being hospitalized.

Nevertheless, Tony Khan announced Omega's return for Dynamite this Wednesday. The Cleaner will team up with the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Brodido, to take on the team of Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks in a trios match.

It will be interesting to see what the creative plan for Kenny Omega will be upon his return.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

