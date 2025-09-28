Tony Khan confirms AEW star is out of action until the end of 2025

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that a popular star is likely to be out of action for the rest of 2025. The star suffered an unfortunate injury during the most recent episode of Collision.

All Elite Wrestling star Hologram will be out of action until the end of this year. During the start of the latest edition of Collision, several members of the roster were addressing fans through a backstage segment. Hologram also appeared alongside Komander and Alex Abrahantes, but he was interrupted by a mysterious clone.

After the interruption, Kyle Fletcher brutally attacked Hologram. Fletcher was slated to defend his TNT Championship against the masked star on Dynamite this Wednesday. However, it was announced that Hologram will not be facing Kyle because he suffered an injury during the backstage attack.

Tony Khan took to X to address the unprovoked backstage attack on Hologram during the latest episode of Collision. Khan also revealed that the popular masked star will likely be out of action until the end of 2025:

"Get well soon, @AEWHologram! After an unprovoked attack backstage at #AEWCollision tonight by TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Hologram has significant injuries. We’re all cheering for Hologram + wishing him the best in his recovery. Sadly, Hologram likely is out the rest of 2025," Tony disclosed.

Tony Khan announced a former AEW World Champion's return

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has not been on TV for the past few weeks after being brutally attacked on an episode of Dynamite by Kyle Fletcher. He also missed the All Out 2025 pay-per-view after being hospitalized.

Nevertheless, Tony Khan announced Omega's return for Dynamite this Wednesday. The Cleaner will team up with the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Brodido, to take on the team of Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks in a trios match.

It will be interesting to see what the creative plan for Kenny Omega will be upon his return.

