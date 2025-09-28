  • home icon
  BREAKING: Huge backstage attack after mysterious star shows up on AEW Collision

BREAKING: Huge backstage attack after mysterious star shows up on AEW Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 28, 2025 00:24 GMT
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of Zak Knight's Twitter account]

A major star has just been attacked backstage to start AEW Collision tonight. This was a hot start to the show, as this took place before their blockbuster match next week.

Hologram has found himself in an interesting predicament recently, as he has been glitching due to hacks in his system by a certain clone of his. It has yet to make an official appearance, but has often made its presence known. This usually occurs during backstage segments or after the luchador competes in the ring.

Tonight, to begin AEW Collision, the many stars set for matches during the show had screen time to address their opponents. One of the matches tonight will see Kommander take on Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship. The luchador was backstage tonight and was accompanied by his manager, Alex Abrahantes, and Hologram.

also-read-trending Trending

In the middle of this segment, Hologram suddenly glitched with El Clon seemingly taking over his system for a moment and hinting at his imminent arrival. The lights went off, and when the cameras got back on, the luchador was on the ground with The Protostar raining him with fists.

It seems that Kyle Fletcher took advantage of the situation and had the opportunity to blindside the luchador. After his match with Kommander tonight, he is set to take on the undefeated star during AEW Dynamite's 6th Anniversary show this coming Wednesday. He is looking to be the one to end his impressive 34-match win streak.

For all those not in the know, Hologram's clone is one of his biggest in-ring rivals. Earlier this month, it was reported that the man behind the mask is Arez, a former AAA luchador. WWE had interest in him, but he ultimately ended up signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Seeing as Hologram is set for his biggest match in AEW next week, this could be the perfect opportunity for El Clon to strike and cost him the match.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
