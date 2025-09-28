BREAKING: Huge backstage attack after mysterious star shows up on AEW Collision

A major star has just been attacked backstage to start AEW Collision tonight. This was a hot start to the show, as this took place before their blockbuster match next week.Hologram has found himself in an interesting predicament recently, as he has been glitching due to hacks in his system by a certain clone of his. It has yet to make an official appearance, but has often made its presence known. This usually occurs during backstage segments or after the luchador competes in the ring.Tonight, to begin AEW Collision, the many stars set for matches during the show had screen time to address their opponents. One of the matches tonight will see Kommander take on Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship. The luchador was backstage tonight and was accompanied by his manager, Alex Abrahantes, and Hologram.In the middle of this segment, Hologram suddenly glitched with El Clon seemingly taking over his system for a moment and hinting at his imminent arrival. The lights went off, and when the cameras got back on, the luchador was on the ground with The Protostar raining him with fists.It seems that Kyle Fletcher took advantage of the situation and had the opportunity to blindside the luchador. After his match with Kommander tonight, he is set to take on the undefeated star during AEW Dynamite's 6th Anniversary show this coming Wednesday. He is looking to be the one to end his impressive 34-match win streak.For all those not in the know, Hologram's clone is one of his biggest in-ring rivals. Earlier this month, it was reported that the man behind the mask is Arez, a former AAA luchador. WWE had interest in him, but he ultimately ended up signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion.Seeing as Hologram is set for his biggest match in AEW next week, this could be the perfect opportunity for El Clon to strike and cost him the match.