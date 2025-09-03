  • home icon
  • Major star joins AEW; rejects WWE's big offer - Reports

By Enzo Curabo
Published Sep 03, 2025 00:40 GMT
AEW and WWE are mega-players in the wrestling industry [Photo: allelitewrestling.com and WWE on X]

A new report has just come in, revealing that AEW has picked up another major free agent and has signed them to the company. It was also noted that WWE showed great interest in the star, but they ultimately chose the former.

Last weekend on Collision, something rare happened to Hologram after his match against Jay Lethal. He was seemingly "hacked" for a brief moment, and it was suddenly shown that a "clon" was activated. A dark version of the luchador suddenly appeared on screen and hinted at its arrival.

Luchablog has just reported the identity of this individual. This is said to be Arez, a former AAA luchador, someone who shares history with Aramis, Hologram's former persona. Arez was with AAA from 2018 to 2024 and was reportedly offered a contract by WWE, given that they now own the luchador promotion. However, he ended up choosing AEW.

It was also mentioned that the luchador is dealing with an injury he sustained last weekend, around the time that the teaser for his arrival dropped. Fortunately, this does not look to be as serious as it originally seemed.

AEW filed for the 'El Clon' trademark a year ago

It seems that AEW had been making plans for this major storyline as early as a year ago. Ahead of their All Out pay-per-view last year, they filed trademarks for the terms "The Clone" and "El Clon."

Luchablog briefly brushed on this during their report, as they mentioned that around that time, there was already interest from the company in Arez, but nothing materialized towards this end as yet.

This looks to be an interesting storyline, as this could end up being the first major feud that could put Hologram's undefeated streak in jeopardy. He is currently 31-0 since arriving at the promotion.

Could his dark clone be the one to end this phenomenal run? Time will tell.

