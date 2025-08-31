Mysterious new AEW arrival teased on Collision

A potential new AEW arrival has been teased during the most recent episode of Collision after a popular star's match. A secret code and a mysterious personality popped up on the big screen during the show.Hologram made his in-ring return on AEW Collision after over a month. He squared off against Jay Lethal, who also made his Collision return after three months. The bout turned out to be decent, with Hologram picking up the win at the end. While the 26-year-old star was celebrating his win, he was interrupted by a technical glitch.An algorithm appeared on the titantron, displaying a code and stating, &quot;Clon Activated.&quot; Afterwards, a mysterious masked person showed up who looked similar to Hologram but was a darker version of him. &quot;Soon&quot; was also mentioned on the screen, possibly teasing a new arrival in the company through the secret code.In the ring, Hologram was confused about what was going on in the arena, as the lights were stuttering when the mysterious code popped up on the titantron. It seemed someone was playing mind games with the luchador by hacking the titantron and sabotaging Hologram's code algorithm during AEW Collision.Ever since his AEW debut in July last year, Hologram has been undefeated, be it in singles matches or multi-man encounters. He recently competed at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, where he teamed with Tomohiro Ishii to defeat The Premier Athletes in a tag team match.While Hologram has competed in a lot of matches since his debut, he has yet to be in a major feud or storyline. It seems the 26-year-old star is slated to be inserted into a storyline following the mysterious arrival tease on Collision. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for the luchador after the big tease.