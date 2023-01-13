AEW star puts The Usos on notice amidst rumors of WWE return this year

Top AEW star Dax Harwood took a dig at The Usos after FTR became Pro Wrestling Illustrated's top tag team of 2022 as voted by the fans.

FTR enjoyed an incredible 2022, winning three different sets of tag team gold. The team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler captured the AAA Tag Team Championships, IWGP Tag Team Champions, and the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships.

Taking to Twitter, Harwood responded to Wheeler's tweet and took a dig at The Usos' "We The Ones" catchphrase.

"Should’ve said 'We The Ones…the fans voted for' tbh," wrote Dax Harwood.

FTR and The Usos have a lot of history with one another. The two tag teams faced each other during their days together in WWE.

In response to Harwood's tweet, a Twitter user claimed that The Bloodline was better than FTR. The AEW star hilariously agreed with the take, as he responded with the following tweet:

The Usos also had a great run in 2022, as they added the RAW Tag Team Championships to their collection. They have already had the SmackDown Tag Team Championships under their possession for well over a year.

Jimmy and Jey have successfully defended their tag titles on numerous occasions and are prepared to put their belts on the line next against Judgment Day.

AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler lost all three of their tag team championships within the span of weeks

FTR lost the ROH Tag Team Championships to The Briscoe Brothers in a Double Dog Collar Match. They dropped the AAA Tag Team Championships to Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler faced Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto. They were unsuccessful in retaining the IWGP Tag Team Championships, losing all three of their belts in the process.

FTR's current contract with AEW will reportedly expire later in 2023. With Triple H bringing back numerous former stars to WWE, there could be a possibility of the former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions returning as well.

