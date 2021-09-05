AEW star QT Marshall explains why he deserves a place in the wrestling industry (Exclusive)

AEW star QT Marshall recently revealed that he always focused on enhancing himself more as a credible "tradesman" than a wrestler.

The Factory leader admitted that he isn't as exciting to watch as other rising stars in AEW, but his commitment to the trade is a trait that earns him a place in pro wrestling. The AEW star further added that he likes going with the flow and grabbing whatever opportunity is thrown at him:

"Over the course of my career, what I focused on more than anything was being a great Carpenter, like a good tradesman. Am I the most exciting? I don't know. I'm not gonna say that I'm more exciting to watch than Rey Fenix. I get that. I do think that there is a place for me in wrestling, which is why I have a place. So, and I think a lot of it is just trust. They can trust me. I also kind of go with the flow on everything. I don't really push too hard for certain things. I don't really fight battles because I also do have that job backstage. So I'm doing pretty well for myself," QT Marshall said.

Despite jumping in whenever necessary as a wrestler, QT Marshall serves as a producer in the company and is also in charge of the AEW Dark show. On top of that, he trains several rising stars in the company and has even recruited a few stars in his faction.

QT Marshall will have an uphill task at AEW All Out

With AEW All Out just under 24 hours away, QT Marshall will be gearing up for the biggest match of his career as he faces Paul Wight. Given the latter's size and strength, the outcome seems very much predictable.

However, QT Marshall could be carrying a backup in the form of The Factory. There's a high possibility that the faction may interfere in the match to distract Paul Wight.

