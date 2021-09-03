'He stuck his nose in my business'- AEW star QT Marshall on being Paul Wight's comeback opponent (Exclusive)

Paul Wight steps into an AEW ring as an active competitor for the first time this Sunday, his first match in over a year. His opponent from All Out 2021, QT Marshall, elaborated upon the pressure of being Wight's comeback opponent in this Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive.

Yes, there is a sense of pressure, admits Marshall, but he thrives on the same. You can check out Marshall's comments about Paul Wight and a lot more in the clip shared below.

QT Marshall was a Paul Wight fan growing up

Paul Wight's larger-than-life presence and persona are what drew QT Marshall in as a fan:

"Yeah, of course.", said QT Marshall when asked if he was a fan of his opponent. "I mean growing up, anyone larger than life like Paul...he's got that 'it' factor that attracts the eye, especially as a young kid growing up and seeing how strong he was and what he could do at his size. But that all ended when he stuck his nose in my business. And it all leads to Sunday, so..."

QT Marshall admits that there's a sense of pressure going into the match with Paul Wight, but then, he's a 'red-light-kinda-guy':

"I mean there is, but there's a lot of pressure being in AEW to begin with", admits QT Marshall. "I've been here since the start of AEW, behind the scenes, and now I've transitioned in front of a camera, as a wrestler, which has always been my dream. So, I thrive under the pressure. I mean I always tell everyone at my school that I'm a red-light-kinda-guy. I don't like to practice certain things before the show. When the light comes on, that's when I like to go."

I’m really good. Watch what I do to @EvilUno tonight on #AEWDark — QT Marshall (@realmmarshall1) August 31, 2021

QT Marshall is the clear opponent heading into this monstrous showdown with Paul Wight but does he have a few tricks up his sleeve? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for our extensive AEW All Out 2021 coverage!

