AEW star takes a shot at Ricky Starks; Taz responds

AEW star Ricky Starks seems to be buzzing all over social media, especially on Twitter. It was earlier reported that Ricky Starks had suffered a "slight fracture" to his neck and will miss at least 3 months of in-ring time. Luckily, he won't be requiring surgery. The AEW star is still expected to appear on AEW Dynamite programming but not in a physical capacity.

Ricky Starks sustained the injury during his match with Hangman Page on the April 21 episode of AEW Dynamite. Page delivered a german suplex to Starks, causing him to land awkwardly on his neck. Starks, however, was able to finish the match but later on found out about the severity of his injury.

Several superstars have wished him a speedy recovery, but one superstar seems to have a different response to Ricky Stark's injury. Earlier in the day, Ricky Starks tweeted out about the overwhelming response he got from fans, and how he loves wrestling. Now AEW star QT Marshall has posted a tweet that seems to be targeting him, claiming that he is happy with the way Ricky Starks got dropped on his head.

"I’m glad you got dropped on your head. #SpotTaken", said QT Marshall in his tweet.

I’m glad you got dropped on your head. #SpotTaken https://t.co/fUI8FsO2Pc — QT Marshall (@realmmarshall1) May 12, 2021

It should not come as a surprise that a member of Team Taz will come in support of Ricky Starks. Taz has now responded to his tweet. Taz tweeted out that QT Marshal needs to calm down with Ricky Starks's situation.

Yo big time, relax.

Could we see Ricky Starks have a feud with QT Marshall once he returns?

Ricky Starks and Brian Cage are members of Team Taz

We have seen numerous times that a Twitter battle has turned into an in-ring rivalry. QT Marshall must be enjoying taking shots at Ricky Starks on Twitter now but it is quite possible that Starks may target him upon his return. A feud between QT Marshall and Ricky Starks would certainly be a delight to watch given the caliber both superstars possess.

Only time will tell but as for QT Marshall it is unknown what plans AEW has for him. He recently competed in a singles match against Cody Rhodes, albeit in a losing effort. However, his teammate from The Factory made a post-match attack. It remains to be seen if his rivalry with Cody Rhodes will continue or not.

Do you think Ricky Starks will target QT Marshall upon his return? Sound off in the comment section below