"Next week we can do it" - AEW Star reacted to Vince McMahon's retirement in a now-deleted tweet

AEW star Ryan Nemeth invited Vince McMahon to come aboard the Young Bucks' YouTube show, Being The Elite, in a now-deleted tweet reacting to the former WWE Chairman's retirement announcement.

Earlier today, Vince McMahon announced via his own Twitter that he would be calling it a day at the ripe age of 77. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are set to step into his role as co-CEOs. Vince's retirement also applies to his role as head of creative.

Many have reacted to the news, including AEW President Tony Khan and Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette.

Adding another AEW personality and wrestler to the mix, Ryan Nemeth also reacted to the news in his own jovial way.

Ryan is the younger brother of current WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, which may why the tweet was deleted so quickly. But as the screenshot shows below, he invited the former Chairman and CEO to Being The Elite.

"Wanna be on BTE nex week? I already have one for this week but next week we can do it. (Maybe something like where we interview a dog like it's a person or something, have some laughs, AKA guy time) @BeingTheElite," Nemeth wrote.

Vince McMahon hadn't long announced his retirement before the AEW Star reacted.

Former WWE star Paige was another to float the idea of Vince coming to the All-Elite end of wrestling. Responding to Renee Paquette, the two-time Divas Champ pondered whether he would "go All-Elite."

It remains to be seen what direction WWE will take after the official retirement of Vince McMahon. What are your thoughts on the news? Sound off in the comments below!

