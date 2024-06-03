AEW star reacts to Alexa Bliss' message about her daughter

A popular AEW star has reacted to Alexa Bliss' latest message about her daughter amid her continued absence from WWE. Athena was quick to respond to Bliss' tweet with a GIF from the iconic Disney animated movie, The Lion King.

Alexa Bliss hasn't been in action since Royal Rumble 2023, where she lost to Bianca Belair. While health issues initially kept her away from in-ring action, Bliss later announced the birth of her baby girl and has been on maternity leave since then. However, lately, there have been rampant rumors that the 32-year-old star will finally return as part of the heavily teased Uncle Howdy faction in WWE.

Amid this, Alexa Bliss recently took to X/Twitter to share a health update on her daughter and asked fans for suggestions on how to decorate a baby helmet. This quickly elicited a response from Bliss' former WWE colleague and current ROH Women's World Champion, Athena. Check out her tweet below.

"I mean...." tweeted Athena.

WWE veteran Vince Russo doesn't want Alexa Bliss to join Uncle Howdy's rumored faction

A few weeks back on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained why he didn't want to see Bliss join Uncle Howdy's rumored group.

Russo pointed out how Bliss seemingly fared poorly when she was aligned with the late great Bray Wyatt. He added that things could pan out similarly for her if she joined the faction.

"I would take Alexa Bliss out of that equation. I'll tell you why and I'll tell you who I'm replacing her with. I think that [Bliss and Wyatt's alliance] was a force from the get-go. I think it was a force from the get-go, bro. I think they were trying to find her something to do. Bro, if you remember the very, very last thing they did with Bray and Bliss, it was terrible. It was terrible. I think that is a force. I really do believe that's a force."

Uncle Howdy worked closely with Bray Wyatt before the latter's untimely passing in August 2023. Now, Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas, is rumored to return as the masked figure and potentially lead a faction in WWE.

