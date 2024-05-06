Alexa Bliss should not be in new Bray Wyatt-themed group, veteran says (Exclusive)

Alexa Bliss' WWE return has been heavily speculated in recent weeks. While many believe she could be part of a new Bray Wyatt-themed stable, former WWE writer Vince Russo hopes that is not the case.

Bliss worked alongside Wyatt on WWE television in 2020 and 2021. The five-time Women's Champion gave birth to her first child with singer, Ryan Cabrera, in November 2023 and has not wrestled since January 2023.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo explained to host Dr. Chris Featherstone why Bliss should not be involved in the new storyline:

"I would take Alexa Bliss out of that equation. I'll tell you why and I'll tell you who I'm replacing her with. I think that [Bliss and Wyatt's alliance] was a force from the get-go. I think it was a force from the get-go, bro. I think they were trying to find her something to do. Bro, if you remember the very, very last thing they did with Bray and Alexa Bliss, it was terrible. It was terrible. I think that is a force. I really do believe that's a force." [5:44 – 6:19]

Vince Russo added that Bray Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas, should be the focus of the stable instead of Alexa Bliss:

"I think it can only be one person, bro, and I think it's Bo Dallas, and I think Bo is channeling Bray, and more and more and more Bo becomes Bray. See, bro, because you can buy that, you know why? Because if I'm a viewer at home, I'm not gonna get offended. Because this is his brother, this is his blood. It's not like we're trying to put a new wrestler in that." [6:23 – 6:52]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's take on whether The Undertaker could be a good fit in the new group.

Why Vince Russo thinks Bo Dallas is a better faction member than Alexa Bliss

Bray Wyatt was one of WWE's most beloved superstars before he passed away at the age of 36 in August 2023.

Bo Dallas debuted the Uncle Howdy persona alongside Wyatt before his brother's unexpected passing. For that reason, Vince Russo thinks it is only right that Dallas is involved in the faction:

"It's almost like you get a little bit of a pass and a cushion because it's actually his brother. If it were somebody totally new, let's face it, man, nobody is gonna replace Bray Wyatt on this planet. Not even come close. But if they did a creative storyline that way, and if they did it right, I think it could be really interesting. But the part that's always up in the air, Chris, is are they gonna do it right?" [7:23 – 7:53]

According to a new report from PWInsider, Dallas is one of five names set to be included in the new stable.

Which wrestlers do you think should be part of the faction? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

