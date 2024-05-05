Uncle Howdy's new WWE stable members finally named; major name missing - reports

Uncle Howdy has been dropping clues for several weeks now and it seems that his WWE debut date could be getting closer.

PWInsider recently revealed that the current clues are heading towards a new stable and the members have been revealed. The report claimed that Nikki Cross, Bo Dallas, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan will all be part of the stable, which could mean that Wyatt 6 continues with Wyatt seemingly still seen as a member of the group.

The report also notes that some of their personas could be changed when they make their re-debuts, but the likes of Nikki Cross and Dexter Lumis have always had interesting gimmicks that could play a role in their addition to the family.

One name that has surprisingly been omitted from the list is Alexa Bliss since she was seemingly revealed as a member of the group as part of last night's clue when fans believed it was her voice on the phone call that was unveiled in the QR Code.

When will Uncle Howdy make his WWE debut?

Uncle Howdy hasn't been seen on TV in more than a year, since the former ally of Bray Wyatt was taken off-screen when it was made clear that Wyatt wouldn't be returning.

Howdy was last seen feuding with Bobby Lashley before the WrestleMania match between Wyatt and Lashley was canceled. Bo Dallas has since made it clear that he was the man behind the mask throughout his time working with his brother and now he's expected to debut in what will be a tribute to the former World Champion in the coming weeks.

Many believed Backlash would be the perfect location for a return, but now it seems that WWE could be saving this moment for a much bigger show like SummerSlam later in the year.