AEW star reacts to Bronson Reed teasing Kazuchika Okada signing with WWE

The future of Kazuchika Okada has become the talk of the town on social media. After an illustrious career in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Okada is set to leave the promotion after his contract expires on January 31, 2024. Since this announcement, fans have been curious to know where The Rainmaker will wrestle next.

While Kazuchika Okada will have many options available to him in the coming weeks, recently, WWE Superstar Brosnon Reed teased Okada moving to the Stamford-based promotion. On Instagram, Reed shared an image of him and Okada from their match in NJPW.

This post from Reed created quite the buzz as it received reactions from fans and superstars alike. One notable wrestler who reacted to this post is AEW star Daniel Garcia. On Reed's Instagram post, Garcia commented with a rain cloud emoji. This comment received plenty of likes on Instagram.

While Bronson Reed did tease a second match between him and Okada in WWE, the chances of the Japanese wrestler going to AEW are higher. This can be attributed to him making an appearance in AEW, and also NJPW's partnership with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

AEW star wants to fight Kazuchika Okada

When Kazuchika Okada is free from his duties at NJPW, he will be one of the hottest properties in wrestling. Naturally, given his talent, The Rainmaker will have plenty of promotions willing to acquire his services. However, before that can take place, the AEW World Champion has already shown willingness to face Okada.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Samoa Joe discussed the idea of him and Okada meeting in the middle of the ring. The Samoan Submission Machine mentioned that the Japanese superstar could get it from him. Joe said:

"That’s another first-time, fresh matchup you won’t see anywhere else. He can come get it, too. That’s for anyone. If someone feels like they want it, then show up–and we’ll see what you’ve got. But if you come up lame, I will laugh in your face."

If Kazuchika Okada moves to AEW, it will be interesting to see him face the World Champion Samoa Joe. However, apart from Joe, there are other exciting feuds waiting for Okada as well.

