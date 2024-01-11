"He can come get it" - AEW World Champion Samoa Joe is open to having massive dream match

The reigning and defending AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has revealed his willingness to face a major star in a dream match. The Samoan Submission Machine is game to put his belt on the line against anyone.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Joe talked about the possibility of facing NJPW ace Kazuchika Okada. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is set to become a free agent in 2024, and a match between him and Joe would make for a huge attraction.

Joe discussed how a battle against The Rainmaker would be a unique matchup that fans would not be able to witness elsewhere, challenging Okada and other potential contenders in AEW to square up against the champion.

"That’s another first-time, fresh matchup you won’t see anywhere else. He can come get it, too. That’s for anyone. If someone feels like they want it, then show up–and we’ll see what you’ve got. But if you come up lame, I will laugh in your face." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Joe won the AEW World Championship by defeating Maxwell Jacob Friedman at the Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view. He has also called out a number of challengers in the roster, including Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland.

Top AEW star broke down in tears in his hotel room after receiving gifts from fans

A major AEW star received an incredibly touching present from his fans, and he revealed that the gesture made him break down in tears in his hotel room.

Will Ospreay, who has been working for NJPW for nearly eight years, signed a multi-year deal with AEW last November, which is set to begin in 2024. The Aerial Assassin is finishing his tenure in Japan and is scheduled to wrestle Kazuchika Okada at Battle in the Valley 2024 on January 13 in San Jose, California.

In a post on X, Ospreay recently revealed that he had received gifts from fans that moved him immensely. He shared pictures of a flag of Japan bearing several messages in support of and thanking the former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion and an accompanying letter explaining the gift, conveying appreciation and promising support to Ospreay for his contributions to New Japan and his future in wrestling.

Ospreay's post reciprocated the sentiments of his fans and thanked them for treating him like family.

Ospreay recently competed at Wrestle Kingdom 18 in a Triple Threat match against David Finlay and Jon Moxley to crown the first IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. He was unsuccessful, however, as he was pinned by the eventual winner, Finlay.

