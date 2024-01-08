Will Ospreay broke down in tears in his hotel room after receiving an incredible gift from fans

During the recent New Year Dash event, NJPW officially announced that Kazuchika Okada will take on Will Ospreay at Battle in the Valley 2024 on January 13.

New Japan Pro Wrestling will hold their first event in the United States of the year next Saturday, January 13, with Battle in the Valley 2024. The third edition of this event will take place at the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California.

As the 30-year-old English professional wrestler gets ready to depart from New Japan Pro Wrestling, he was presented with a touching and heartfelt gift from the fans. Will Ospreay took to X/Twitter to thank his fans and stated that he got emotional by reading all the messages.

"If you about to crash, we will be there to support you, and if it rains on you, we will be your umbrella." Reading this note and all the messages brought me to tears in my hotel room. Thank you all for taking care of me & treating me like family."

The British talent launched the challenge before Wrestle Kingdom 18, ensuring that he had unfinished business with the Rainmaker and proposing a fight for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship in case he won the title at the event.

Will Ospreay will be in action at Battle in the Valley

In the post-event press conference at the Tokyo Dome, Ospreay noted that he was disappointed not to win the title to defend it against Okada but remained determined in his challenge against his former teammate.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made the match official in one of Ospreay's last appearances in New Japan before ending his contract. It should be noted that this will be the first clash between both on American soil, having faced each other nine times, eight in Japan and once in the United Kingdom.

During the New Yeah Dash, United Empire, the team led by Will Ospreay with Jeff Cobb, HENARE, TJP, and Francesco Akira faced Bullet Club Wardogs (David Finlay, Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney).

The brawl heated that much in consequence, Wardogs attacked Akira with a fork, and Finlay entered the ring to attack with his Shillelagh. Ospreay tried to stop him, reaching for the Hidden Blade, but Gedo attacked him with a blow to the crotch. Bullet Club later set up a table in the corner until TJP came to the save, spitting Poison Mist at Finlay. Ospreay responded by finishing off Gedo with a Powerbomb to break the table.

After the fight, Will Ospreay grabbed a microphone, pointing out that they were still standing despite their rivals' attacks. On February 11, he will have his last fight in NJPW at The New Beginning in OSAKA, at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium.

The Aerial Assassin wants to fight alongside his teammates, proposing a duel against Finlay's team. The Rebel responded quickly and stated that they would have the match he wanted, but it would be without disqualification inside a steel cage.

Will Ospreay is set to join AEW following The New Begining event. At the Full Gear 2023, the British star has officially signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling.

