AEW star reacts to being called a bully; says Blackpool Combat Club member is a quitter

A popular AEW star recently reacted to a Blackpool Combat Club member's segment on Rampage.

Wheeler Yuta, who had an alliance with Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) before joining the Jon Moxley-led faction, confronted Orange Cassidy on this week's Friday Night Show. Yuta said that he made the correct decision by leaving his previous group before adding that Trent Beretta used to bully him.

The ROH Pure Champion then berated Freshly Squeezed and challenged him for the All-Atlantic Title, which later got officially announced for next week's Dynamite.

Shortly after, Trent took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Blackpool Combat Club member and explain his actions during his time together with Yuta. You can check out his tweet below:

"hey I was only bullying yuta so he would challenge me to a fight and then earn my respect and friendship but instead he just quit our friends club and joined the angry all the time tough guys and now he walks around the hotel we’re all staying at with his belt on his shoulder," tweeted Trent Beretta.

In 2019, Orange Cassidy formed an alliance with Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta. In late 2021, Yuta joined Best Friends with Kris Statlander, he later teamed up with Cassidy and Taylor to take on Hardy Family Office in a trios match.

WWE legend Booker T recently shared his thoughts on AEW star Wheeler Yuta's name

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Yuta's doesn't "sound like a championship name."

The WWE legend added that the Blackpool Combat Club member is "putting himself behind the eight-ball" with his correct moniker.

"I'm thinking about guys from an overall perspective, and the one thing I'm thinking about [is] 'champion.' I'm thinking about this kid who's like, 'I've got to be champion.' And the first thing I think about is, does Wheeler Yuta sound like a championship name? You know, that's the first thing that jumps out to me. 'The AEW Champion, Wheeler Yuta!' He's putting himself behind the 8-ball immediately," said Booker T.

While Wheeler Yuta already has the ROH Pure Title in his collection, it remains to be seen if he manages to dethrone Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Championship on next week's Dynamite.

What do you think about Yuta's current run in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

