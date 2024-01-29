AEW star reacts to cheeky post after Triple H's jibe at 'Forbidden Door'

An AEW star expressed his opinion about Triple H's jibe at the phrase 'Forbidden Door.' The statement caused quite a whirlwind over the internet, with many top names reacting to the comment. Rocky Romero was one of the wrestlers who posted a cheeky reaction on X. His Roppongi Vice tag team partner Trent Beretta also shared his reaction on the social media platform.

This past Saturday, WWE had their 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, which saw the return of many popular wrestlers. Despite all the surprising comebacks, the thing that created the most buzz on social media was Triple H calling Forbidden Door 'stupid' and 'silly' during the post-event press conference. Hunter also seemingly could not remember the phrase.

Romero had a big hand in creating the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which is why the comment from Triple H drew a cheeky reaction from him. Going to his X account, he tweeted the phrase, possibly reminding The Game what it was.

“Forbidden Door.”

Reacting to Romero's post, Trent Beretta commented:

“4 am rock at sea stirring sh*t again”

You can check out Beretta's tweet here.

Former AEW star returned to WWE during the Royal Rumble match

As said before, many famous wrestlers were seen making a return to WWE at the Royal Rumble event. One of them was former AEW star Andrade El Idolo. He left the Jacksonville-based promotion in December 2023. Around a month later, he showed up at the Royal Rumble and participated in the men's Rumble match.

Other shocking names who appeared during the Royal Rumble are TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and the returning Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu). Both female wrestlers participated in the women's Rumble match at the event.

Additionally, another interesting appearance at the event was ex-AEW star Jade Cargill making her WWE debut.

