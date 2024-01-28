Important figure in the Forbidden Door movement seemingly reacts to Triple H's jibe at Royal Rumble

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke some interesting words regarding the 'Forbidden Door' in wrestling. Hunter called it 'stupid' and 'silly' which seemingly got a reaction on social media by a top star, Rocky Romero.

Rocky Romero is one of the main people behind the partnership between New Japan Pro-Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling. Romero convinced the former NJPW President Harold Meij that a working relationship with the Jacksonville-based promotion could do wonders for professional wrestling, and it has truly paid off as fans get to see the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV every year.

On Twitter, Romero posted an interesting tweet after Triple H's comments at the Royal Rumble press conference.

"Forbidden Door."

Triple H thanks TNA for allowing Jordynne Grace to compete in the Royal Rumble match

WWE's Head of Creative Triple H recently commented on TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace's appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Jordynne made her Royal Rumble debut, entering at number 5 and had a strong showing in the Rumble match. At the post-Royal Rumble presser, Hunter put over Grace, and spoke on the partnership between World Wrestling Entertainment and TNA Wrestling.

"Jordynne Grace coming here from TNA, their champion. I wanna thank them for allowing her to be here and participate in the Royal Rumble. I thought she had a spectacular showing tonight. She is an amazing talent and it's exciting to be able to branch out. I'm not gonna use all the cliched terms about what door people go through because it's stupid and silly. But partnerships and opportunities like this come along for some people once in a lifetime. I'm glad she had that opportunity, well deserved. She's an incredible talent."

This was not the first time TNA has allowed their talent to appear on WWE's programming. Mickie James and RVD are some of the names who appeared in WWE while being in a contract with TNA. It will be interesting to see if the partnership allows more crossovers in the future.

