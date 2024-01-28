Triple H thanks TNA Wrestling for new partnership; claims their current champion is highly deserving

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H thanked TNA Wrestling for allowing Jordynne Grace to compete in the Royal Rumble.

The current TNA Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace, was a surprise entrant in the Rumble match. She entered at number 5 and shocked the fans in attendance. The commentary team of Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Pat McAfee also put her over as an incredible physical specimen.

During the Royal Rumble press conference, Triple H praised Grace as an incredible talent. He spoke highly of WWE's partnership with TNA Wrestling. Hunter ridiculed any mention of a so-called "door" that people walk through. However, Triple H spoke highly of the Knockouts Champion and claimed that she deserved this opportunity.

"Jordynne Grace coming here from TNA, their champion. I wanna thank them for allowing her to be here and participate in the Royal Rumble. I thought she had a spectacular showing tonight. She is an amazing talent and it's exciting to be able to branch out. I'm not gonna use all the cliched terms about what door people go through because it's stupid and silly. But partnerships and opportunities like this come along for some people once in a lifetime. I'm glad she had that opportunity, well deserved. She's an incredible talent."

You can check out the whole press conference below:

This is the second time an active TNA Wrestling star has competed in the Royal Rumble. Mickie James was the first one to do this back in 2022.

It will be interesting to see if TNA Wrestling and Jordynne Grace get a rub from this Royal Rumble appearance.

