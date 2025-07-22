AEW star reacts to CJ Perry's major accomplishment outside the squared circle

  • home icon
Former AEW manager CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, during her time in WWE, has been out of the squared circle for quite some time. The 40-year-old hasn't wrestled since being released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2021 and only worked as an on-screen manager during her All Elite Wrestling run.

She signed a Legends deal with WWE following Rusev's return to the company, but recently shared that she'll be part of a new project, away from the squared circle, which drew praise from current AEW presenter Renee Paquette. Both women have known each other for a long time, given the time they've spent together in both promotions.

CJ Perry took to Instagram to announce her latest project in a post that has since been deleted. The project sees her team up with screenwriter Blake Northcott to co-write Paradigm Sports Group's new project titled 'Bulletproof Angel.'

Renee Paquette showed her support for Perry in a comment on the now-deleted post. She appreciated the 40-year-old's latest accomplishment by commenting with 'clapping' emojis.

"👏 👏 👏," Paquette commented.

Apart from their time together in WWE and AEW, both Renee Paquette and CJ Perry were main cast members on Total Divas. Perry has also been a guest on Paquette's podcast, The Sessions.

Veteran believes former AEW star needs CJ Perry to get over in WWE

Former AEW star Miro recently returned to WWE under his old ring name, Rusev. However, since returning to the promotion, CJ Perry hasn't made the jump to the television screens just yet.

The former Lana used to be a huge part of Rusev's storylines during their first run in the company, and WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes that needs to be done again to get The Bulgarian Brute over.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, shortly after the 39-year-old had made his return, Mantell had the following to say:

"I don’t think either [he’ll get over]. I think he’s missing Lana [CJ Perry]. He needs her. I don’t know what else he can do other than push that political button a little bit... I think people are sick and tired of politics right now, that’s why they watch wrestling. They want to be entertained... I think, and I was watching tonight and thinking about it today. Will Rusev get over? I don’t think he will. He may, and I hope he does, but I don’t think so. I think it’s stacked against him a little bit." [From 46:47 onwards]
Rusev's time in AEW was a very start-stop one. He had some high points but also remained absent from television for long stretches in between. In his five years with the promotion, he could only win the TNT Championship once, leaving a lot to be desired during his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

