Massive star who signed a new WWE deal will be involved in project outside the company - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 22, 2025 01:48 GMT
This former WWE star is popular with the fans

A massive star is set to be involved in a major project. This star recently signed a new WWE deal.

CJ Perry worked for WWE for several years under the ring name Lana. She worked as Rusev's valet during her initial years. During this time, she became insanely popular among the fans. In each of Rusev's matches, fans would chant for Lana, which would upset the Bulgarian Brute. After leaving WWE, she went to work for AEW in 2023. Earlier this year, she signed a legends deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

According to reports from Deadline, CJ Perry will team up with screenwriter Blake Northcott on the fiction novel Bulletproof Angel. This was a deal put together by her talent agency Paradigm's The Sports Group. According to the report, Bulletproof Angel is an international spy thriller where a brilliant young spy and her estranged mother, who is a retired operative, must team up to stop an AI-powered weapon.

Paradigm is attempting to develop and publish books that will later be made into films. However, it is uncertain at this time whether CJ Perry will star in the film adaptation of this novel. Paradigm is also working with other stars like Damian Priest and Sheamus to develop additional fictional titles.

Ian Kleinert, a publishing agent at Paradigm, spoke to Deadline praising the storytelling capabilities of WWE stars.

"WWE talent are natural storytellers with massive global platforms, which makes them incredibly appealing to top-tier authors and publishers."
He further added that the plan is to develop these novels for film and television and to build a content library under each of their clients' umbrellas.

“This collaboration is about building IP with real cross-platform potential, and Bulletproof Angel is a perfect example of what happens when you combine worlds. The long-term vision is to use all of Paradigm’s expertise to further develop these properties for film and television and build a content library under each client’s creative umbrella.” [H/T Deadline]
It will be interesting to see whether CJ Perry will star in the film adaptation of this new property.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
