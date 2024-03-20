AEW star reacts to CM Punk's adorable message for AJ Lee on her birthday

An AEW star shared a cryptic message to CM Punk on Instagram. The star was none other than Danhausen.

The Kid Gorgeous is known for being one of the more unique characters in the wrestling business. He has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since December's pay-per-view Worlds End. Meanwhile, CM Punk is nursing his triceps injury which occurred during this year's Royal Rumble.

For those who don't know, he and Danhausen have been close friends since The Voice of the Voiceless joined AEW. The duo regularly bash each other on social media in good spirit. Fans love to see the unlikely duo's back and forth.

Recently, Punk took to Instagram to wish his wife AJ Lee on her birthday by posting a picture of her wearing a weird mask.

Danhausen then commented on her mask, saying he better have bought the mask AJ Lee wore in the picture.

"Better have bought mask. Have nice birthday time," wrote Danhausen.

Tony Khan is reportedly angry at Jack Perry for costing him CM Punk

The 'real glass' incident led to Punk's departure from the company and Jack Perry's suspension.

As recently noted by Dave Meltzer, Perry hasn't been fired from the promotion and has been suspended as his actions allegedly caused the firing of The Voice of Voiceless from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"He has absolutely not been fired, but they are not using him. Essentially, Tony is really mad at him because he cost him CM Punk, so he's getting the blame. He probably should've been suspended for a month or two. Where we at? Seven months now? It's ridiculous. Punishment doesn't fit the crime at this point. I mean, it's like it's his fault because the other guy lost his mind?" Meltzer said.

The Straight-Edge Superstar is set to miss his first WrestleMania since returning to WWE. However, Punk revealed he will be on the show in some capacity.

