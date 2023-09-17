AEW star reacts after Collision segment seemingly gets scrapped

AEW star Santana seemingly expressed his reactions to a segment of his that was set to be played during Collision but was scrapped at the last minute.

During the latest episode of AEW Collision, commentator Kevin Kelly seemed like he was about to cue for a segment featuring Santana but was seen to be cut off during the broadcast. This instead switched to a video showing the timeline of the relationship between Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi, with the latter being the next target of the Don Callis Family.

On Twitter, Santana seemingly gave his reactions to the situation, and he sounded surprised. There was no confirmation that he was reacting to his promo being scrapped, but seeing as nothing else concerning him happened during the show or on social media, this could be the case.

"Wow. Ok. I got you."

AEW stars Santana and Ortiz seemingly split up for good

Last week on AEW Rampage, following all the buzz concerning them, Santana indirectly confirmed that he and Ortiz were not a unit anymore and that he was going solo from that point on.

During a video segment that was played during the Friday show, Santana was seen mentioning how it was time to move forward on his own and that he did not need anyone's help.

"The road I’ve chosen to take is one that must be taken on my own. No crutch, no crew. All I’ve done my entire life is bet on myself. I’ll tell you this, I’m not here to be another guy in the game. I’m here to be the game. I know I’m gonna pi** a lot of people off, but you ask me if I give a da*n. I ain’t here to make friends. I’m here to make money. If you ain’t down, you’re gonna get run down. The nastiest is yet to come," Santana said.

Currently, both Santana and Ortiz are still not on talking terms and continue to act the same, even until their official disbandment as a tag team.

