AEW star reacts to Corey Graves seemingly referencing them at WWE WrestleMania 39

A popular AEW star reacted to Corey Graves seemingly mentioning his tag team during Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. The star is one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, Austin Gunn.

One of the marquee matches of WrestleMania 39 was the Triple Threat match between Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. During the match, in an attempt to praise the stars, Corey Graves called them 'the baddest sons of gunns.'

Austin Gunn reacted to it by claiming that the WWE commentator was subtly referencing the current AEW World Tag Team Champions.

"did someone say “sons of gunns? 👀 @WWEGraves," Austin Gunn tweeted.

The Intercontinental Championship match was a brutal war between the three stars. The match kicked off with a chops battle.

Both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre worked together to take Gunther out. After which, both McIntyre and Sheamus wrestled each other. Despite both stars hitting each other with their finishers, neither was able to get the job done.

The Celtic Warrior countered the Claymore with another Brogue Kick and looked to pin McIntyre, but that was broken up by The Ring General. The Intercontinental Champion then hit both his opponents with a Powerbomb and pinned The Scottish Warrior for the win.

The Ring General was successful on his WrestleMania debut and is yet to be pinned on the main roster.

