Gunther defeats two former world champions to retain his title in his first-ever WWE WrestleMania match

Current Intercontinental Champion Gunther retained his title against two former WWE Champions, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, at WrestleMania 39. This was the Imperium leader's first Mania match, but he managed to walk away as the still-reigning champion.

As their match began, Drew took the champion down with a dropkick. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre then laid into each other with chops and kicks.

The two former friends did not hold back, and The Celtic Warrior went for 10 beats, but the champion was back in, and he dished out chops.

Later, The Scottish Warrior went for the Claymore Kick, but the 35-year-old dodged it and hit a powerbomb. At one point, Sheamus struck a Brogue Kick on Gunther and went for the cover, but Drew McIntyre pulled him out of the ring.

Sheamus looked in disbelief, but the latter took him down with a headbutt. In the match's closing moments, Sheamus delivered a Brogue Kick to Drew and went for the cover.

However, the Imperium leader leapt off the top rope and broke the pin. Finally, the Intercontinental Champion powerbombed Sheamus onto McIntyre and hit The Scottish Warrior with the Last Symphony for the win.

The Ring General has been the champion since last June and has defended the prestigious title proudly. It remains to be seen who will challenge the 35-year-old after Mania.

What did you think of Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes