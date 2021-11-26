AEW star reacts to the vicious attack by Darby Allin on Dynamite

AEW star Austin Gunn has spoken for the first time since the vicious attack by Darby Allin on Dynamite. Earlier today, he tweeted:

"anybody ever wake up and feel like you got 'Madden truck-sticked' by Darby Allin?”

Austin Gunn @theaustingunn anybody ever wake up and feel like you got “Madden truck-sticked” by Darby Allin? 🤕 anybody ever wake up and feel like you got “Madden truck-sticked” by Darby Allin? 🤕

It looks like Austin is still hurting after Wednesday’s encounter. He was last seen as the cornerman for his brother Colten and father Billy Gunn against Bear Country. Darby Allin’s music hit after the Gunn Club squashed their opponent. But it was Sting who came out. Billy Gunn sent Austin to take down Sting in the rampway. Austin ran lightning-quick until he was struck by the blazing speed of Darby Allin. Allin left Austin knocked out just beside Sting. The rest of the Gunn club stayed back.

This seems like a long-term angle between the Gunn Club and Sting and Darby, likely making Austin vs. Allin to be next on the platter.

Darby Allin has confirmed about not splitting with Sting for the time being

Earlier it was reported that Darby Allin and Sting are not splitting up any time soon. In an AMA session with Bleacher Report, the straight-edge skateboarder from Seattle said:

“That’s not in the cards yet, ever. It’s different when there’s two young guys trying to prove to each other they’re better, but Sting has done everything twice. He has no ego. There is no reason he’d want to split up.”

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite “He's amazing as a mentor. He's the most humble guy. We sit there all day and just talk. As for being someone I look up to, I was too young when he was killing it at the top of his game, but the older I get the more I'm able to appreciate him.”



- Darby Allin on Sting (via B/R) “He's amazing as a mentor. He's the most humble guy. We sit there all day and just talk. As for being someone I look up to, I was too young when he was killing it at the top of his game, but the older I get the more I'm able to appreciate him.”- Darby Allin on Sting (via B/R) https://t.co/Qw0vQ7ARQd

This means Sting will be with Darby for a long time, giving the fans at least several more cinematic and live matches. How much Billy Gunn and his sons will add to this possibility will be revealed soon.

