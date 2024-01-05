AEW star reacts to Dolph Ziggler getting into a massive brawl

An AEW star took to social media and reacted to Dolph Ziggler getting into a vicious brawl. The former World Heavyweight Champion has clearly not lost even a little bit of his trademark intensity.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose retweeted a clip on X which showed Nic Nemeth jumping over a table to attack the new IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay, with a feud between the two seemingly under development. Finlay beat Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay to win the title in a triple threat match at Wrestlekingdom 18.

Nemeth assaulted the former NEVER Openweight Champion during the press conference, leading to the latter escaping without his Global Heavyweight Championship. Nemeth then went on to cut a passionate promo with the title in his grasp, possibly implying that he intends to claim the brand new belt.

In the caption to her post, the Native Beast jokingly referenced the recently viral footage of a man similarly leaping over the desk at a judge in Les Vegas, Nevada, after he was denied probation.

Nemeth was released by WWE in September 2023, after a lengthy tenure with the Stanford-based promotion that lasted nearly two decades. His last appearance on Monday Night Raw saw the Showoff facing JD Macdonagh in a bout that ended in a double countout. He appeared at ringside during Wrestlekingdom 18 alongside his brother, AEW star Ryan Nemeth.

Female AEW star responded to Nic Nemeth's debut

Nic Nemeth's surprise appearance at NJPW's event Wrestlekingdom 18 surprised a number of people. One female AEW star took to X to express her reaction to the former WWE superstar's exciting arrival.

Taya Valkyrie retweeted a clip posted by NJPW on X which showed the Nemeth brothers taking their seats at ringside during a tag team match. Her caption conveyed her excitement regarding Nemeth's future in wrestling outside WWE, which she shares with wrestling fans worldwide.

Nemeth was confronted by the newly crowned IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay, who went out of his way to antagonize the former at ringside after his title match against Ospreay and Moxley. The two exchanged words before the Bullet Club leader shoved Nemeth, sparking a brawl between the two which was eventually broken up by the ringside crew.

