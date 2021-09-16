AEW star reacts to Drew McIntyre promoting WWE RAW

John Silver recently had quite the interesting take on Drew McIntyre promoting an upcoming edition of WWE RAW. In a tweet sent out by the New York Islanders' official handle, the former WWE Champion was seen cutting a promo while wearing a New York Islanders shirt and sporting a hat.

In the clip below, Drew McIntyre talked about the upcoming episode of WWE RAW for November 29th. The NHL team themselves promoted the show by stating that RAW was headed to their new home, UBS Arena, in late November.

Dark Order's Silver quoted the tweet and had quite an amusing response as he wrote, "Dude! WTF!!!".

Check out John Silver's response to Drew McIntyre promoting an upcoming show of WWE RAW:

John Silver is currently part of the Dark Order faction in AEW. Silver is arguably one of the most popular stars in the group and has delivered some top-notch performances inside an AEW ring.

His match against former TNT Champion Darby Allin in particular, remains one of his standout bouts in AEW. During the match, the Dark Order star dislocated his shoulder and it was noted that he would be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

Since returning to action, Silver and the Dark Order have had a rough period of time in gaining momentum. The faction has been close friends with Hangman Page and had also teamed up together for a match against The Elite, one that Dark Order failed to win.

As per the stipulations, Page had to give up his #1 contender status for the AEW World Championship. This led to Page parting ways with Dark Order and since then, there has been a lot of infighting within the faction. The faction seems to be crumbling and there has been tension between Evil Uno and Alan Angels.

Drew McIntyre himself has had a busy summer in WWE

Also Read

Drew McIntyre feuded with former stablemate Jinder Mahal in the lead-up to SummerSlam. At the pay-per-view, the former WWE Champion defeated Mahal and moved onto the WWE United States Championship picture.

After beating Bobby Lashley and Sheamus in a tag team match with Damian Priest, McIntyre stepped up to his tag team partner and challenged for the US Title. A Triple Threat Match also involving Sheamus was later set up, one that McIntyre went on to lose.

A top IMPACT Wrestling star just told us he wants to face AEW's Adam Cole. Click here for more.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam