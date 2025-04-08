AEW star reacts to fan almost getting injured at Dynasty

An AEW star had an interesting reaction to a fan who could have gotten hurt at Dynasty 2025. Mike Bailey has impressed everyone with his exceptional skills since his debut in the promotion. However, his kick could have resulted in a huge tragedy.

At the pay-per-view, the Speedball wrestled Kenny Omega and Ricochet for the International Championship. The three-way saw Mike emerge as a massive star in the event. The trio managed to execute many interesting sports throughout the bout. At one instance, Ricochet was near the commentary desk and had worn a headset.

Moments later, Mike Bailey delivered a flying kick to the Highlight of the Night, and the headset went flying off his head. A fan recently shared a clip of Ricochet getting kicked in the head. He claimed that the device would have hit him in the face. Later on X/Twitter, Speedball acknowledged the tweet and sent a one-word message.

"AMAZING," he wrote.

AEW star Mike Bailey criticizes Ricochet

The One and Only's new heel gimmick has caught many eyes. Fans at Dynasty heavily booed the star as he was the only heel in the three-way contest.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Speedball said that Ricochet is an incredible high-flying performer. However, Bailey said that the Highlight of the Night was too focused on trolling others and not putting effort into winning the contest.

"And Ricochet, I think, is incredibly talented, one of the most influential high flyers of our generation, but I think that his lack of success in AEW, the reason he isn't a champion, is because he's been too focused on trolling and not focused enough on winning," he said.

It remains to be seen if Mike Bailey will demand a rematch for the International Championship against Kenny Omega, as the former didn't get pinned at Dynasty.

