AEW star reacts to former WWE Tag Team Champion's message amidst rumors of potentially re-signing with Triple H

Triple H has been instrumental in enhancing WWE talent since taking on the role of CCO a few months ago. Recently, former RAW Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) took to social media to reflect on a tag team match they competed in during their WWE tenure. AEW star Shawn Spears shared his response to their heartfelt posts.

The 41-year-old signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 following a more than a decade-long association with WWE. Then known as Tye Dillinger, he formed a tag team with Tyler Breeze on SmackDown.

About a month ago, FTR teased that their contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion would come to an end by April next year. Given their close association and history with Triple H, it seems their former company has a vested interest in potentially re-signing the duo.

In response to Cash Wheeler's reminiscing about their match with American Alpha, the AEW star responded:

"The best times," tweeted the AEW star.

Shawn Spears™️ @ShawnSpears Daniel “Cash” Wheeler @CashWheelerFTR



I wish I could still wrestle American Alpha. Hundreds of matches together and I never got tired of it. The things they could’ve accomplished. I’ll always look back on these matches and this time period as some of the best times of my life.I wish I could still wrestle American Alpha. Hundreds of matches together and I never got tired of it. The things they could’ve accomplished. twitter.com/purodad/status… I’ll always look back on these matches and this time period as some of the best times of my life. I wish I could still wrestle American Alpha. Hundreds of matches together and I never got tired of it. The things they could’ve accomplished. twitter.com/purodad/status… The best times. twitter.com/CashWheelerFTR… The best times. twitter.com/CashWheelerFTR…

Wrestling veterans and fans alike have often criticized Tony Khan for over-crowding talent. He also addressed the issue of AEW stars being underutilized. This came to light after Andrade El Idolo, and Miro seemingly expressed their displeasure with their current bookings.

Shawn Spears seemingly teased a potential WWE return in another post

Shawn Spears returned to AEW following a brief hiatus in October this year. He last feuded with Wardlow in a steel cage match with MJF as a special guest referee.

A few hours after responding to Cash Wheeler's post, the former WWE Superstar responded to a fan who was asking about his whereabouts on AEW:

"Don’t hold your breath…Not going there anytime soon."

While Spears has not been vocal about his current booking on the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has teased a possible return to the Connecticut-based company. With Hunter on the prowl to bring back all released talents, it might not be too long before the 41-year-old could return to his former company.

Do you think Shawn Spears should consider re-signing with Triple H? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes